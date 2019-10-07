18 inmates baptized at Darlington County jail Sunday

Officials say 18 inmates were baptized Sunday. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | October 6, 2019 at 9:59 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 8:53 PM

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington area jail took to Facebook Sunday to share a small piece of good news.

Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office say 18 inmates were baptized Sunday under the guidance and supervision of local ministers.

Saturday, 18 inmates were baptized at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Jail doesn’t have to be the end; it can...

Posted by Darlington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 6, 2019

“Jail doesn’t have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever,” DCSO wrote in the post.

The ceremony happened at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. “The support from the ministers and other leaders right here in our own community is strong,” the post continues.

“Please continue to pray for the amazing happenings at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.”

