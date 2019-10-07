Dry pastures forcing use of winter feed to keep cattle alive

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gary Duckworth says it’s been decades since his pastures have been this dry. “There’s just nothing for the cattle to eat, nothing,” he said on Monday.
This time of year, his 300 plus head of cattle should be grazing on the pastures with plenty of grasses there for them to eat. Not this year.
“I started feeding them the winter food abut two months ago,” he says. He is using hay from early cuttings back in the Spring when rain was plentiful and crops did well. That’s not the case right now.
Duckworth is among many cattle farmers in western North Carolina now having to take drastic measures to keep the cattle alive. It can’t continue though, he said. He plans to take a good portion of his herd to the auction house in the coming weeks and expects a lot of other farmers to do the same.
Profit margins are thin, he says, and prices are down so he is not sure if he will make any money at all on the cattle this year. He does have some income from leasing property for a solar farm and calls that his “cash cow.”
Duckworth says it’s just getting harder to make it as a farmer and the drought has made it even worse. He’s hoping the the weather will break, and soon. “We all need it,” he said.
