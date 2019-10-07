Driver killed in two-vehicle Catawba County crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged in a Catawba County crash that left one driver dead Monday morning.
The wreck happened around 5:25 a.m. on NC 150 near Sherills Ford Road in Catawba County.
Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling east on 2010 Dodge NC 150 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 1993 Ford pickup truck. The driver of the Ford, 44-year-old Jody Adams, died at the scene. Troopers say Adams was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Dodge, 39-year-old Michael Edwards, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was not hurt.
Troopers do not suspect speed or impairment in the crash.
