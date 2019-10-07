Countdown drama roars into NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From zMAX Dragway: The drama of a championship battle among tire-smoking, nitro-powered NHRA hot rods will be on full display when this weekend’s NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals roars to life on Friday at zMAX Dragway. The three-day festival of 11,000-horsepower machinery marks the halfway point in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ six-race Countdown to the Championship, with the Bellagio of drag strips setting the scene for a late-season title battle like no other.