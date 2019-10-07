Cooler temps and spotty showers expected to begin your week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few rain showers. Afternoon high temperatures will be warm, with lower 80s likely. The mountains will have the best chance for seeing rain later today and into Tuesday.
A cold front will move across the region this evening and into tonight, with high temperatures cooling back to the lower 70s for Tuesday afternoon. Scattered rain is expected to redevelop for Tuesday across the mountains, yet rain will remain spotty for most of the WBTV viewing area.
Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue Wednesday through Friday, with morning low temperatures generally in the mid 50s and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the mid 70s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
This weekend will feature temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday, with the chance for a few rain showers. Another cold front will move through the region late Saturday into early Sunday morning, keeping high temperatures in the lower 70s for Sunday.
The Charlotte Douglas Airport picked up 0.03” of rain on Sunday. Sunday’s light rain was the first measurable rain of October for the Charlotte Douglas Airport, and only 0.22” of rainfall has occurred since September 1st, 2019.
Due to only spotty rain chances for the week ahead, drought conditions will persist for most of the Carolinas this week.
Have a great week ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
