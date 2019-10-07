A cold front is coming... rain looks sparse though

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will be moving through the Carolinas this evening. As it passes, it will bring a chance for rain over the mountains.
That is good news since most of our mountain counties are under a “severe drought.” The bad news is that as the front keeps going, it is likely to lose the rain potential. That means the rest of us will be very lucky if we get any rain at all this evening.
Tomorrow will remain fairly cloudy, with a few showers possible in the morning. Temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday.
The rest of the week will be mainly dry with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances will be low, but so will the humidity. That will make it actually feel like fall this week.
Next weekend will bring another front but that one looks pretty moisture-starved too. We’ll keep an eye on it!
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
