CMPD Chief preparing to retire at end of year, return for RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kerr Putney, the Chief of Police for CMPD, is planning to retire at the end of 2019 before re-joining the department to prepare for the Republican National Convention in 2020.
Sources confirmed the decision on Monday afternoon and a formal announcement is expected by the end of the week.
Putney has been with CMPD since 1992 and was initially promoted to Deputy Chief in 2007.
No further information has been released regarding the decision at this time.
