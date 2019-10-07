Checkers snag first win on road in Springfield

Anton Forsberg made his Charlotte debut and stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced en route to a win … Roland McKeown set a career high with three assists on the night … Gauthier has now lit the lamp in two straight games … Brian Gibbons notched an assist for the second straight game … Morgan Geekie and Dave Gust each extended their point streaks to two games … Louis scored his first goal in a Charlotte sweater … Jake Bean recorded his first multi-assist game of the season … The Checkers recorded a power-play goal for the second straight game and are now 3-for-6 on the season … The Checkers were perfect of the penalty kill and have now killed nine straight penalties dating back to Saturday in Hartford … Kyle Wood made his Checkers debut … Stelio Mattheos, Spencer Smallman and Max McCormick all missed the game due to injury … Ryan Horvat, Cedric Lacroix, Alex Lintuniemi, Reid McNeill, Cavan Fitzgerald and Derek Sheppard were all healthy extras