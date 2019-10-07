Offices evacuated after 'suspicious device’ found in Steel Creek business park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Businesses were evacuated and the Bomb Squad was called in after a suspicious device was found in the Steel Creek area of southwest Charlotte.
The investigation took place at a business park on Forsyth Park Circle, off of Westinghouse Boulevard near S. Tryon Street. Police have not released many details, but did confirm business offices in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
CMPD said Bomb Squad technicians were called in and inspected the item, quickly determining it was safe and no incendiary.
No further information was released.
