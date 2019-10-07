50 animals found alive, several others dead inside Pell City mobile home

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City authorities are investigating an animal cruelty case after multiple dead animals were found inside a mobile home.
The Animal Control Officer responded to the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park on October 4 on a complaint, and found 47 cats and three dogs alive in the home.
There were multiple dead animals and carcasses inside the trailer. Three adults, including the homeowner, and two adult children lived in the home. The home was covered in roaches, feces on the floors, and it was difficult to breathe according to Pell City police. The Pell City Fire Department treated the people who lived in the home. Officers contacted the Alabama Department of Human Resources, which responded to the scene.
The animals were taken to the Pell City Animal Shelter. Officers say they were malnourished, infested with fleas and some were missing eyes and showed signs of abuse.
Donna Mullins, the homeowner, was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations. More charges could be filed.
