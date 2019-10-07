Accused heroin dealer arrested after 5-month investigation in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Friday after a five-month, multi-agency investigation into heroin trafficking.
Muquan Bashier Ali Kennedy, 25, is charged with ten counts of trafficking in heroin and five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, with additional federal charges pending. Officials say approximately 70 grams of heroin - valued at more than $7,000 - was seized during the investigation.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation and Crime Reduction Units conducted the investigation with help from the Salisbury, Spencer and Mocksville police Departments.
After his arrest, Kennedy was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.