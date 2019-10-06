The Post Foundation honors WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBTV's Veteran Reporter Steve Crump was honored Saturday as Educator of the Year. The Post Foundation chose Crump because his award winning documentaries and stories not only educate but enlighten the community.
“When you are acknowledged by the community,” Honoree Steve Crump said. “It says something special and perhaps it fuels a sense of determination to push harder and even further - as far as going beyond the bounds of normal journalism to be inclusive for the entire community.”
Each year The Post Foundation honors people who have done extraordinary work in the community. The Foundation’s mission is to tackle inequities facing the African American communities from healthcare to education to economic mobility. The foundation also supports students who go to college and pursue academic excellence.
Crump has done many documentaries from the life of Muhammad Ali to the integration of Harding High School. Crump has won Emmy’s for his work including that documentary on the Orangeburg Massacre.
“Doing documentary film work is a bit of a fluke,” Crump said. “Because I didn’t do well in film studies in college, but also it’s a labor of love. If I am able to pursue that labor of love that transcends into this kind of acknowledgment - it’s a blessing.”
The event is also a fundraiser to assist with the work of the foundation. The goal Saturday was to raise $15,000. Besides the Educator of the Year Award - the other award given out was the Luminary Award - Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown received that honor.
The foundation also annually recognizes students who go above and beyond in their academics. There were awards for Top Senior and Top Senior Runner-up. Those awards went to Phillip O. Berry Academy alumna Kelsey McDowell (Top Senior), and West Charlotte High School alumna Kaycee Hailey (Top Senior Runner-up).
Also for the second straight year, the foundation awarded the Mary Mahoney Memorial Scholarship. UNC Charlotte senior Marcus Fitzpatrick was the recipient.
WBTV Anchor Maureen O’Boyle introduced Crump. She told the crowd Crump is a person who knows how to tell a story and can tell a story that educates people on the ugly side of American History and present it from another perspective.
“I like to think of myself as a guy that goes to work everyday,” Crump said. “That fortunately God has blessed me with a passion to tell stories and to tell stories that have meaning to people and their lives and perhaps stories that enrich this environment known as Charlotte.”
Crump says he is on the road to recovery from battling colon cancer and says he still has stories to tell and documentaries to produce.
