Milder temperatures look to continue for the extended forecast, yet rain chances look minimal for the week ahead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool air will continue to move into the region, all thanks to northeasterly winds. A few sprinkles or spotty rain showers will be possible tonight into Sunday, with overnight low temperatures around 59 degrees. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 76 degrees.
Sunday night will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy, with low temperatures around 62 degrees. Another cold front will move into the area late Monday, with isolated rain showers possible. Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 80°. Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue for the rest of the work week, with low temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the 70s Tuesday through Friday. Isolated rain showers will be possible on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, yet overall, rain does not look to be widespread and steady enough to be beneficial.
Temperatures look to be in the low to mid 70s for next weekend, with partly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated rain.
The climate report for Saturday, said the Charlotte Douglas Airport picked up a trace of rain, yet we have only had 0.19” of rain since September 1st, and the last good soaking rain was back in late August. Overall, drought conditions look to persist or worsen for the week ahead.
Enjoy the milder temperatures!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
