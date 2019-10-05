Milder temperatures look to continue for the extended forecast, yet rain chances look minimal for the week ahead.

Sunday night will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy, with low temperatures around 62 degrees. Another cold front will move into the area late Monday, with isolated rain showers possible. Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 80°. Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue for the rest of the work week, with low temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the 70s Tuesday through Friday. Isolated rain showers will be possible on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, yet overall, rain does not look to be widespread and steady enough to be beneficial.