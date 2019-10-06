J.H. Gunn community holds first “Unity In The Community” event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people from the J.H. Gunn community in northeast Charlotte gathered at J.H. Gunn Elementary Saturday for a special event.
The event was designed to bring community members together to enjoy fellowship. It was called “Unity In The Community”. More than 30 different vendors set up booths to sell food and other special items.
A bright yellow sports car was brought in for people to take pictures with and a bounce house was present for kids to play in.
While organizers say the event took a while to plan, they are considering the inaugural event a success.
"It was sort of hectic getting it planned and everything, but it has been worth it. The fellowship has been rich and the variety of items and I hope all of the vendors benefitted from having different cultures participating," said Ada Gaston, the president of the J.H. Gunn Community.
All money raised from the event benefits the J.H. Gunn Parent Teacher Association and the local vendors who sold products Saturday afternoon.
The group hopes the unity in community festival can become a tradition.
“In this age, at this time in our lives, there’s so much division and we want to show that we can work together, that we do have a common goal and we can do things in a positive way,” said Gaston.
