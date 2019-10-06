How em-bear-assing! Bear cubs lock themselves in a van in Gatlinburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was not your ordinary work-day for this security technician.
Jeff Stokley works with A.S.A.P. security systems in Gatlinburg.
He was on the job, working with a customer at their home, when he heard a car horn repeatedly blaring.
Stokley said this continued on for 20 minutes before he realized all the commotion was coming from his own van!
Two bear cubs had locked themselves inside his van and were hitting the horn, trying to get out.
After capturing the pesky, little intruders on video, Stokely carefully opened the back door of his van to let the cubs out.
Thankfully, no mama bears were seen during the cub-removal process.
See Stokley’s Facebook post here.
