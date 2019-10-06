Highs rise slightly above seasonal averages under mostly cloudy skies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few light showers are scattered around the Piedmont this morning as temperatures climb from the upper 50s to upper 70s over the next 8-10 hours. While a decent chance for rain isn’t in the picture for any part of our area today, a few isolated showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible especially west of I-77 this afternoon as cloud cover persists over the region.