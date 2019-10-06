Highs rise slightly above seasonal averages under mostly cloudy skies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few light showers are scattered around the Piedmont this morning as temperatures climb from the upper 50s to upper 70s over the next 8-10 hours. While a decent chance for rain isn’t in the picture for any part of our area today, a few isolated showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible especially west of I-77 this afternoon as cloud cover persists over the region.
Expect mostly dry conditions under mostly cloudy skies at the Bank of America stadium today during the Panthers games as temperatures gradually climb to the upper 70s. A chance rain – only 20% as an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out.
Overnight temperatures in the Charlotte metro area will fall into the low 60s, while tomorrow highs will likely hit the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of another shot of cooler and drier air.
High pressure moves east today as a cold front moves in from the northwest. We’ll experience the effects of this frontal passage Monday evening into Tuesday morning with a couple of bands of rain giving way to a few showers and storms from the Mountains to Piedmont and even into the Sandhills, but at this point models are indicating rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch.
Overcast conditions will stick around through Tuesday before high pressure returns producing sunshine and high temperatures near seasonal averages in the mid-70s for the rest of the week.
With the exception for a few small waves in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, the tropics remain quite calm for the first part of the October.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
