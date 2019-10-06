Cool mornings and warm afternoons look to continue this week, with isolated rain showers possible for early in the week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have had a wide range of temperatures for your Sunday afternoon, with the NC mountains staying the 60s, while the Piedmont has warmed into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Overnight will be mostly cloudy, with the chance for patchy fog, as low temperatures cool to 64 degrees. Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for isolated rain showers, and a warm high temperature of 81 degrees. A cold front will move through the Carolinas late Monday into Monday night, which will continue to give us the chance for a few rain showers Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday morning low temperatures will start off around 62 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s to around 80 degrees Wednesday through next weekend, with partly cloudy skies. A few rain showers will be possible Saturday into Sunday as another cold front moves through the region next weekend.
The climate report for Sunday, showed that the Charlotte Douglas Airport picked up 0.03” of rain on Sunday, yet rain has been light and isolated across the WBTV viewing area. Sunday’s light rain was the first measurable rain of October for the Charlotte Douglas Airport, and only 0.22” of rainfall has occurred since September 1st, 2019.
Due to only spotty rain chances for the week ahead, dry/drought conditions will persist for most of the Carolinas this week.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
