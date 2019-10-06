3 charged during demonstrations over Confederate statue in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (CBS 17 DIGITAL DESK) - Demonstrations took place again in Pittsboro Saturday over a Confederate memorial with three people now facing various charges, officials say.
Just last weekend three people were cited or charged in the protests and counter-protests near the historic courthouse.
On Saturday, Chatham County deputies said protesters and counter-protestors “assembled on the sides of East Street in Pittsboro.”
The groups began gathering around 10 a.m., deputies said.
“Currently approximately 30 protestors and or counter-protestors have assembled,” deputies said as of 2:15 p.m.
By 3:45 p.m., there were about 10 people on each side of the street, according to photos from a CBS 17 reporter at the scene.
The protests ended around 5 p.m. and no injuries were reported, deputies said.
However, deputies said the following three people were arrested:
Jessica Lynne Reavis, 40, of Danville, Virginia, was charged with carrying concealed gun and carrying concealed weapon.
Richard Dundas Allen, 43, of Pittsboro was charged with disorderly conduct
Thalia Katheria Considnie, 30, of Durham was charged with disorderly conduct, carrying concealed weapon and weapons at parades.
All three were released on a written promise to appear and are scheduled to appear in District Court in Pittsboro on at 9 a.m. on November 6.
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Pittsboro Police Department monitored the situation throughout the day, officials said.