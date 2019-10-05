As promised, cooler weather!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What you see is what you get. Extensive cloud cover will dominate the WBTV viewing area today, as cool NE breezes blow and temperatures hold in the 60s – below average for early October – all day long!
As for much-needed rain, there may be a few sprinkles around in the heavy cloud cover, but nothing major.
Sunday morning will start off with a cloudy and cool with a low of near 60°. Clouds will probably break for more sunshine Sunday afternoon as highs rebound to the mid to upper 70s.
The weather looks great for the Ring of Honor Panthers game Sunday afternoon. As for rain, an isolated rain shower is possible Sunday, with the best chance in the mountains.
Another cold front will move into the area on Monday, with scattered showers possible. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures close to 80°.
Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue for the rest of the workweek, with low temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Friday with continued low rain chances.
If you are counting, so far for 2019, we have had 85 days with 90° or hotter temperatures. The record is 88 days set in 1954. As I’m not forecasting any more 90° days this year, that record will hold.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
