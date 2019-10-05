Novant closing Psychiatric and Recovery Counseling office in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health will be closing the Novant Health Psychiatry and Novant Health Psychiatric Recovery and Counseling office in Salisbury, according to a Novant Health spokesperson.
“Mental health and substance abuse recovery services are simply not one-size-fits-all and must be tailored to the communities they seek to help,” said Dr. Elise Herman, behavioral health senior physician executive. “While Novant Health Psychiatry and Novant Health Psychiatric Recovery and Counseling in Salisbury will close, we will continue to work collaboratively with Rowan County organizations and resources to bring services that will have a more comprehensive impact on this community.”
One recipient of services from the center reached out to WBTV, concerned about the closure.
“It is extremely difficult to obtain appointments at offices that specialize in mental health as mental health professionals are over worked and over scheduled,” the viewer said in an email. “The patients that currently receive care at Novant Health Psychiatry are only being given one month to find a place where they can be treated. My physician has provided me with enough refills for my medication for several months to tide me over until I can get into a new facility.
"I am deeply concerned for all the patients that are essentially being discarded with no concern for their health by Novant. I go to several Novant physicians and have never had an issue. I was advised I could go to another Novant psychiatric office in Concord or Thomasville. I know of one patient that I have seen in the office several times who relies on the RITA bus or friends to transport him and I imagine he will struggle trying to find transportation to the Thomasville or Concord locations.”
A Novant spokesperson added “We are continually evaluating the needs of the communities we serve. The decision to close this location so that we can review the scope of services our patients need, is one that is not taken lightly. We will make every effort to make the transition as smooth as possible for our patients, team members, providers, and the community.”
