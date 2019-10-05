$1M bond set for HS assistant principal facing charges of sex with student in Gaston Co.

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A $1 million bond has been set for a high school assistant principal in Gaston County who is facing felony charges of sex offense with a student.
According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office website, 34-year-old Lisa Rothwell is facing several counts of felony sex with a student. Rothwell is listed as an assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School on the school’s website.
Officials at Stuart Cramer High School have not yet provided a statement on Rothwell’s arrest.
Rothwell was booked into jail in Gaston County Friday night around 9 p.m.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
