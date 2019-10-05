Local farm hopes cooler temps bring more pumpkin pickers as weekend arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite temperatures in the 80s, several families still traveled to pick pumpkins Friday night at Hall Family Farm in southern Mecklenburg County.
“I’m wearing the flannel even though it’s like 90 degrees right now cause I’m really committing. I’m like ‘the sun is down, maybe I can swing it’ but no it’s definitely pretty warm,” said Hannah Boaz, a visitor at the farm Friday night.
Kevin Hall, the owner of the farm, said he is looking forward to cooler temperatures this weekend. He said the abnormal heat has been bad for business. He closed the farm early Thursday.
“Two days ago, it was 99 degrees and yesterday it was 98 degrees and we had some people getting sick out here from the heat so we felt it was safest just to let people stay at home and stay cool,” explained Hall.
Hall and his team spent Friday evening unpacking boxes and boxes of pumpkins that they had shipped in. He said they delayed the planting of their own pumpkins because of the hot weather.
“All this hot 90-degree weather has been really bad on the pumpkins so we’ve been real careful about setting them out – try to keep them hidden,” explained Hall.
He said crowds have been limited in late September and the first few days of October. He thinks the hot weather is too blame.
Pumpkin pickers at the farm Friday night told WBTV they’re looking forward to a break from the heat.
“I’m ready for the change. It’s too hot,” said Charlotte resident Jamie English.
Hall Family Farm is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
