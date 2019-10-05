Fall blast getting underway!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If a weather forecast can ever by described as dramatic, this might be the one. We will plunge over the next 24 hours from a high of 97 degrees on Friday to afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday.
Don’t be fooled when you see the high temperature registered for tomorrow turns out to be around 80 degrees. Because that will be the case right after midnight. By daybreak though, temperatures should have fallen through the 70s and into the 60s setting up the Komen Race for the Cure perfectly!
Bear in mind though, one thing contributing to the cooler weather will be the cloudy skies expected to dominate both Saturday and Sunday. Not a bad tradeoff however if you were wanting cooler air.
And we can’t rule out some sprinkles or a light shower around Saturday, but nothing that falls will be anything significant enough to help our drought. It’s been 21 days since the airport has seen a drop of rain.
Temperatures look like they’ll stay locked in the 70s all next week, so it appears Fall is really falling across the Carolinas!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.