SLED: Two children abducted from SC church found safe; search continues for suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two children who were abducted from a South Carolina church have been found safe, however the search for the suspect is continuing.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they are searching for Tommy Lee Toland, identified as a non-custodial father, who took the children from the Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry, South Carolina at 10 a.m.
“Toland is a registered sex offender, threatened to kill the family and burn the house,” SLED officials said in a statement.
SLED are searching for a grey Honda Accord, 2001, with a green hood and green passenger fender.
If you have any information you are urged to call police immediately.
