Young Charlotte soccer stars get one-on-one time with world champs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are a soccer fan in Charlotte, you were likely in uptown Thursday, braving the record-breaking heat.
“It doesn’t feel like fall, at all,” a young lady named Daniela said.
She and thousands of others came out to see the United States Women’s National Soccer Team in action under the Bank of America lights.
“When they were coming to Charlotte, we immediately bought tickets,” Maddie Norris said.
But for some, smaller fans, the real excitement came before the match, meeting their favorite players.
“They’re really inspiring, I feel like we should take some tips,” a young athlete named Kendall said.
For some of those young soccer stars, the night meant getting to walk hand-in-hand pre-game, with their idols.
It brought with it some light-hearted conflict, the day before.
“We were arguing [about] who we got to hold hands with on the field,” says one of those young stars named Sky, while laughing with her team.
This is the second to last of a five-city victory tour for the team.
