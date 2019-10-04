Vehicle break-in suspects accused of intentionally striking man with car in Cabarrus neighborhood

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Four men are accused of striking a man with a vehicle after the man confronted them during a vehicle break-in in August.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says the four suspects were breaking into vehicles in the Churchhill Farms subdivision on Aug. 13 when a man approached them.
That’s when deputies say the men fled the scene and intentionally struck the man in the process. The man was hospitalized with a broken arm.
A short time later, deputies say the suspects attempted to break into a home in the nearby Bradford Park subdivision.
Zsaquan Burrs, 21, Jacob Moffat, 20, Jaylen Mcilwaine, 16 and Cedric Roary, 16, all of Charlotte, were each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree burglary, and six counts of breaking an entering a motor vehicle.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Fort Mill police assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
