Vehicle break-in suspects accused of intentionally striking man with car in Cabarrus neighborhood
October 4, 2019 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 11:16 AM

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Four men are accused of striking a man with a vehicle after the man confronted them during a vehicle break-in in August.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says the four suspects were breaking into vehicles in the Churchhill Farms subdivision on Aug. 13 when a man approached them.

That’s when deputies say the men fled the scene and intentionally struck the man in the process. The man was hospitalized with a broken arm.

A short time later, deputies say the suspects attempted to break into a home in the nearby Bradford Park subdivision.

Zsaquan Burrs, 21, Jacob Moffat, 20, Jaylen Mcilwaine, 16 and Cedric Roary, 16, all of Charlotte, were each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree burglary, and six counts of breaking an entering a motor vehicle.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Fort Mill police assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

