Valerie Steele Selected to lead Mid-Carolina Airport

Steele has over 15 years of experience in airfield operations, emergency response, compliance, airfield and terminal renovation, and construction. Before relocating to the greater Charlotte area, Steele worked as an Airport Operations Officer and Supervisor at the Raleigh-Durham Airport (RDU) from 2004-2018. Steele has also served the Flagler County Airport (FIN) and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). Currently, Steele is a part of a research team working to develop guidebooks for solutions to current security problems faced by airports including mitigation of insider threats and active shooter mitigation and recovery. Both projects are part of the Program for Applied Research in Airport Security, managed by Safe Skies, and funded through the Federal Aviation Administration.