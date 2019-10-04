Valerie Steele Selected to lead Mid-Carolina Airport

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Valerie Steele has been selected for the position of Mid-Carolina Airport Aviation Director. County Manager Aaron Church stated, “This is a very important position for Rowan County and we were fortunate to have a large pool of qualified candidates. Valerie rose to the top and we are fortunate to have her join our team.”
Steele has over 15 years of experience in airfield operations, emergency response, compliance, airfield and terminal renovation, and construction. Before relocating to the greater Charlotte area, Steele worked as an Airport Operations Officer and Supervisor at the Raleigh-Durham Airport (RDU) from 2004-2018. Steele has also served the Flagler County Airport (FIN) and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). Currently, Steele is a part of a research team working to develop guidebooks for solutions to current security problems faced by airports including mitigation of insider threats and active shooter mitigation and recovery. Both projects are part of the Program for Applied Research in Airport Security, managed by Safe Skies, and funded through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Steele earned a Master of Science degree in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida.
Steele is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), an AAAE Certified Employee in Airfield Operations, an AAAE Airport Certified Employee-Security, and an AAAE Airport Security Coordinator. She is currently enrolled in the AAAE Accredited Airport Executive Program.
Commissioner Greg Edds stated, “Valerie was the clear front runner during the interview process, and she is an airport expert. We trust that her experience with fifteen years in airport leadership and her customer service skills will be vital for success as we continue to invest in growing the airport facilities.”
Steele who is known as focused and hard working stated “I am thrilled to be joining the Mid-Carolina Airport team. It will be challenging and rewarding to attract more tenants, continue to increase operations and improve the overall look of the airport facilities. I am eager to build effective working relationships with county leaders, the community, and airport stakeholders, including the National Guard.”
Steele starts on October 7th and the County will host a reception at the airport for the public to meet her in November.
Commissioner Craig Pierce said, “Steele is well suited to meet the current challenges of the position. She is a well-known professional in her field who will help us achieve the goals and future plans for the Airport.”
