Today brings last day of record heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One last day of record-challenging heat. If you can hold on just one more day, you’ll be rewarded with much cooler air for the weekend!
A cold front will move through the region late today. Before it does, Charlotte will still make a run into the middle 90s, challenging the record of 95° set in 1954.
Behind the front, I’m forecasting temperatures mainly in the 60s Saturday under considerable cloudiness. A real fall day! I’m expecting more sunshine on Sunday with afternoon readings rebounding to near 80°.
If you are counting, so far for 2019, we have had 84 days with 90° or hotter temperatures. The record is 88 days of 90° or better set in 1954. So, with just one more day of high heat in the forecast, it will be a close call on that record, but we’ll likely fall just short, as I’m not forecasting any more 90° days this year.
As for much-needed rain, there’s just a slight chance this evening with the front and then maybe a few sprinkles in the heavy cloud cover on Saturday, but nothing major.
The long-range models are depicting a more important front that looks to arrive late Monday bringing with it at least a chance for a few showers followed by more cool air.
Keep cool and hold on for the weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.