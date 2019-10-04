’There’s nobody driving that car’; Charlotte woman tells story of emergency on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many commuters, it is a common sight - the stop-and-go of I-77.
But what Georgia Hermens says she saw on her morning commute when she turned to look at the woman in the car she was passing wasn’t common, at all.
“I see this terrified little boy, he was seven, eight years old, kind of jumping,” Hermens says. “I don’t know if he was trying to wake her up, just kind of jumping up and down and trying to wake her up, I think. And that’s when I realized, oh my gosh, there’s nobody driving that car.”
Thinking quickly, Hermens says she turned her car to park in front of theirs on the busy highway, near Arrowood Road.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to help this person,’” she says.
According to Hermens, a semi-truck parked behind, to block traffic. That is when she says she discovered that the woman she saw was having a seizure behind the wheel.
“My legs were complete jello, just based on the severity,” she says.
Still, she says she called 911, and she and another helper who stopped comforted the little boy.
On social media, people are calling her a hero. She does not think so, just that she was in the right place, at the right time.
“Had I not looked back to see nobody was driving the car, I don’t know what would’ve happened,” Hermens says. “I guess I was glad I was there.”
Hermens say she is now extra cautious on all her commutes.
“I will never look the same at somebody on the side of the road, I just won’t, because you just don’t know what kind of help they might need.”
Hermens says she would never forget the faces of that woman and the young boy she helped, but she never learned their names. She says the woman appeared to be okay as paramedics arrived, but she would like to follow up.
WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to see if officers can help with that.
