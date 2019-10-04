TBI issues endangered child alert for 2 missing Memphis teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in search of two missing teenagers who were last seen on Sept.
TBI says 17-year-old Angela Helm and 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon have been missing for a month. Kelli McAlister from TBI says investigators believe the two are not currently together, but were at one time.
Both teens have known medical conditions and are without medication.
If you happen to see Angela or Joseph contact Memphis Police at 901-528-2274 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
