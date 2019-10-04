Police: Woman who had been banned from Walmart caught stealing items from the store, giving fake ID

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a woman who had been previously banned from all Walmart stores was caught shoplifting from the Salisbury Walmart.
Casey Lynn Captain, 46, of China Grove, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing, and served on an outstanding warrant.
Walmart Loss Prevention contacted police on Tuesday night. They say Captain had taken Equate milkshakes, antacids, bandages, and two books.
Captain was also carrying three syringes, one of which was loaded with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
When asked for identification, Captain produced an ID that was determined to have belonged to someone who was dead. When confronted with that information, Captain then gave her real name.
Captain was jailed under a bond of $3400.
