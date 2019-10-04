One dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person is dead after part of a tractor-trailer went up in flames on Interstate 485 outer in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, sending a plume of smoke into the air.
The incident reportedly happened before 10 a.m. on I-485 outer at Exit 21, WT Harris Boulevard.
Firefighters confirmed at least one person was killed.
“One of the most frightening things I’ve ever seen,” Emily Kozel commented.
Part of the tractor-trailer could be seen blocking at least two lanes.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
