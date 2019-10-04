New senior living facility celebrates opening amid Charlotte’s affordable housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We all want a comfortable place to call home that’s well within our budgets. As we continue to talk about the affordable housing problem in Charlotte, we’re one small step closer to making sure the thousands of people still struggling to pay rent, have somewhere nice to stay for a reasonable price.
It’s taken $11.1 million to make it happen, but 82 people now have a peace of mind because rent is now a whole lot more reasonable. There’s more money when the first of the month rolls around for them to live life without so much stress.
“This is made just right for me.” Margaret Johnson is one of 81 other people who live at the brand-new Magnolia Senior Apartments.
“This is my bedroom and I love, I love my home,” said Johnson.
A one bedroom for anyone 55 or older costs anywhere between $349 to $650.
Two bedrooms are $412 to $745.
“I can afford it and to live my life comfortably now that I’m reaching 60,” she continued.
This was made possible by nonprofit and private groups. There’s still a long with way to go to make sure other people find affordable housing opportunities too. It is estimated that the city is lacking more than 20,000 reasonably priced housing units. City leaders say it will take years to catch up.
“So there’s certainly a need that’s evident,” Kathy Stilwell of Mosaic Development, one of the partners behind the complex.
All of the units at Magnolia have been rented out and there’s a waiting list that’s growing. The developer for those units say another senior property is in the works near North Tryon and that will be a 60-unit complex.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.