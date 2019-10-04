Mayor: White House officials coming to look at Empire Hotel, other properties in Salisbury

“My profound gratitude to William Crozer, special assistant to President Trump and Deputy Director in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, who has helped me coordinate and confirm next week’s visit of White House officials. Mr. Crozer and I first met and discussed Salisbury’s growth and development in 2018 when I attended the White House Summit for Women Mayors. We reconnected at the U.S. Conference of Mayors meetings in Washington, D.C. and Honolulu, Hawaii for additional discussions. Mr. Crozer has been a great advocate for mayors, and I’m thrilled to be in that number as he now helps Salisbury,” Heggins added.