Judge Charlie Brown appointed to Governor’s Crime Commission

Brown has more than 27 years of experience in the N.C. court system. He was elected to the district court bench in Rowan County in 1998 and appointed chief district court judge in 2001. He is past president of the Conference of Chief District Court Judges and previously served on the Governor’s Crime Commission Juvenile Justice Planning Committee, the Rowan County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, and the North Carolina Youth Accountability Task Force, created by state lawmakers to design a plan to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction.