The countdown is down to ‘one’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - That’s right! One more day of 90-degree heat on Friday and is that it for 2019? It’s quite possible as a cold front moves through, then reinforced by another cold front on Monday which will combine to keep our high temperatures in the 70s for the bulk of next week.
Of all the activities taking place this weekend, only the high school football games Friday night might still be too warm for some people’s liking, but after that, the pattern is golden starting with the Komen Race For The Cure Saturday morning in uptown Charlotte followed by other festivals around the region and the Panthers game at home on Sunday.
If you’re looking for rain, that remains a significant issue.
Despite two fronts moving through before and after the weekend, neither are expected to produce much, if any rain for us and looking beyond, the chances appear even slimmer all next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
