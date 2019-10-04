Classic Toyota car care tips from Toyota of N Charlotte

Car parts deteriorate, especially if they’re the older parts you find on classic Toyota cars. You want your brakes to be in the best shape possible when you’re out on the road, so our Charlotte car care experts recommend both pumping and bleeding the brakes on a routine basis (monthly, typically). You should be able to bleed the brakes at home by yourself, but if you’re intimidated by the process or the mess, let our techs take care of it for you.