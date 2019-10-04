Classic Toyota car care tips from Toyota of N Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Are you big on classic cars? You’re not the only one - people have been buying, restoring, and driving classic cars for years. However, there’s been a big resurgence lately because of the popularity of nostalgia. Have you noticed that every TV show and movie seems to be getting rebooted? Or that fashion from the ’90s is coming full circle? Nostalgia has major appeal, and that appeal is stretching to classic Toyota cars.
Care for your classic Toyota car with these tips
Take the new Toyota Supra, for example - this much-loved fan favorite was glorified in its heyday, retired in the early 2000s, and recently revived in a BMW-Toyota collaboration that was instantly popular. However, some drivers prefer to stick with the original and go through the restoration process to get their dream car. That’s where our Charlotte auto service center comes into it!
4 Charlotte auto service tips for your classic ride
Restoring and caring for a classic Toyota car is a lot different than maintaining a 2020 Toyota Corolla, though - it requires some special attention. Check out these 4 auto services our Toyota of N Charlotte techs highly recommend for keeping your classic Toyota car in the best shape possible.
Service #1: Brake pumping and bleeding
Car parts deteriorate, especially if they’re the older parts you find on classic Toyota cars. You want your brakes to be in the best shape possible when you’re out on the road, so our Charlotte car care experts recommend both pumping and bleeding the brakes on a routine basis (monthly, typically). You should be able to bleed the brakes at home by yourself, but if you’re intimidated by the process or the mess, let our techs take care of it for you.
Service #2: Repacking the wheel bearings
Older, classic Toyota cars use a different braking system - specifically, a disc-based brake system that’s not as easy to DIY as current brake systems. This can make it challenging to add grease to the wheel bearings because you’ll basically have to remove the brake rotors and the bearing to pack the grease in. It’s a little more difficult than you’d think, so it might be best to let our Charlotte car care techs take care of it.
Service #3: Oil changes
Oil changes are essential no matter what vehicle you’re driving, but they’re especially important if you’re driving a classic Toyota car. Make sure you get your ride on a routine oil change schedule so your engine stays cool and lubricated at all times, especially when you’re out on the road.
Service #4: Washing, detailing, and waxing
If you want to keep your pet project in top shape and keep resale value high, it’s important to keep it clean! Wash and wax your car to protect the paint as much as possible, and detail the interior to protect the upholstery, fabric, leather, and plastic.
Need more advice on keeping your classic Toyota car like new or need some assistance in doing it? Call Toyota of N Charlotte today at (704) 659-2025.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.