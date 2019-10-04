Charlotte FBI Terrorism Task Force welcomes new K-9 trooper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) in Charlotte welcomed their newest member on Friday - North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Dexter.
The agency officially announced the K-9 addition to the team - along with a behind-the-scenes look at his photoshoot - on Twitter.
JTTFs are “our nation’s front line on terrorism," according to FBI.gov, and consist of “small cells of highly trained, locally based, passionately committed investigators, analysts, linguists, SWAT experts, and other specialists from dozens of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies.”
“When it comes to investigating terrorism, they do it all: chase down leads, gather evidence, make arrests, provide security for special events, conduct training, collect and share intelligence, and respond to threats and incidents at a moment’s notice.”
