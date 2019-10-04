Cabarrus residents targeted with fraudulent phone call

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County residents reported a suspicious phone call from a person claiming to be a representative from the Cabarrus County Senior Center wanting to discuss Medicare.
Though the County participates in the annual Seniors Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), representatives do not contact residents and will never ask for personal information over the phone.
The residents brought the phone call to the attention of the Cabarrus County Senior Center and it was confirmed as fraudulent. Information was shared with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.
Local resources
Residents who receive suspicious phone calls claiming to be from Cabarrus County Senior Center are encouraged to call the Center at 704-920-3484 or contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 704-920-3057.
Know the facts about Medicare fraud
The Official U.S. Government site for Medicare warns that such scams are common. They suggest that con artists may try to get your Medicare number or personal information so they can steal your identity and commit Medicare fraud.
Federal tips to protect yourself from Medicare fraud
· Guard your Medicare card like it’s a credit card.
· Remember:
o Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare number or other personal information unless you’ve given them permission in advance.
o Medicare will never call you to sell you anything.
o You may get calls from people promising you things if you give them a Medicare number. Don’t do it.
o Medicare will never visit you at your home.
o Medicare can’t enroll you over the phone unless you called first.
Check regularly for Medicare billing fraud. Review your Medicare claims and Medicare summary notices for any services billed to your Medicare number you don’t recognize.
Report anything suspicious to Medicare. If you suspect fraud, call 1-800-MEDICARE. For more information, visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/how-to-know-its-really-the-irs-calling-or-knocking-on-your-door.
Federal fraud resources:
