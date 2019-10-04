Baby boy reportedly tests positive for cocaine and marijuana; mom charged

Harley Berry (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | October 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 1:02 PM

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested by Loris police after her newborn allegedly tested positive for illegal drugs.

Harley Berry, 22, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

A DSS case worker contacted Loris police on Monday to report Berry and the child tested positive for marijuana and cocaine, according to a police report. Police said the baby boy was born on Sept. 10.

According to the report, the case worker said a safety plan is in effect and the baby is safe.

A warrant was issued for Berry’s arrest and she was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning and released the same day on $5,000 bond.

