‘Anyone could have been the victim’: Thursday’s shooting only feet away from school bus stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Thursday shooting happened at 4:41 p.m. That next Friday, schools kids were being dropped off at a bus stop across the street, just feet away from where the shooting happened one day prior. Neighbors and parents are now concerned for their safety in the area.
CMPD is still looking for the suspect that fired a gun several times at a shopping center off of Sharon Lakes Road in South Charlotte. One of those bullets hit and killed Alonzo Parker, 33.
The shooting happened in the middle of the day during rush hour, a popular time for people to be grabbing dinner or running errands after work. Witnesses tell WBTV this shopping center is no different and there were dozens of people in the area when the shooting happened.
“I get my nails done here, I eat here. It’s scary,” said Sara Brown, who lives nearby.
Police said the shooting happened in the parking lots after at least two people got into a fight. Witnesses said multiple shots were fired, at least one hitting Parker. Other bullets flew through restaurant windows and hit several cars. No other injuries were reported.
“There are kids around, there’s a bus stop.” Brown said. “Patrons going to these establishments. Anyone could have been the victim.”
Not only do elementary school-aged kids get dropped off nearby where the shooting happened, there’s also a CATS bus stop across the street. Witnesses said dozens of people were waiting for a bus when the shooting started.
“Me and my kids could have been out. It’s crazy," said one woman who didn’t want to be identified. “I just hope nothing happens when I’m waiting for the bus. It’s crazy, it was broad daylight.”
It is unclear if police have a suspect yet in this case. They are urging anyone who might know something to come forward. If you can help lead to an arrest, call CrimeStoppers.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.