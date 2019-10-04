Another day of October heat, another record high broken

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For Friday, October 4, we have already set a new record high temperature of 96° (as of 3 p.m., we could still rise another degree or two in the next hour).
We have now had 85 days with high temperature at 90° or hotter for 2019. The record number of 90° or hotter temperatures in a year is 88 days set in 1954. Today is the last 90° temperature we are expecting for the foreseeable future, with highs in the 60s and 70s expected through next week.
This Saturday will feature a MUCH COOLER day, with Saturday morning low temperatures around 64 degrees, and daytime high temperatures around 68 degrees. There is a chance that temperatures may stay steady or drop a few degrees through the afternoon, as cooler air continues to move into the region, with mostly cloudy skies.
There is a chance for a few rain showers tonight into Saturday, yet it does not look to be significant or widespread enough to help with the current drought issues for the Carolinas.
Sunday morning will start off with a cool morning low of 59 degrees, with temperatures warming to 79 degrees for Sunday afternoon, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain showers will be possible for Sunday.
Another cold front will move into the area on Monday, with scattered rain showers possible. Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 78°. Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue for the rest of the work week, with low temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Friday is expected to be partly cloudy, with high temperatures around 77 degrees.
Beyond Monday, there will be isolated rain chances Tuesday and Friday of next week, with extended weather models showing the chance for scattered rain around Saturday, October 12.
The Drought Monitor shows the “moderate drought” has expanded across the Carolinas, and a few counties in the WBTV viewing area are now under a “severe drought”, which includes Gaston County, NC, and York and Chester Counties in SC. It’s been 21 days since the last measurable rain in Charlotte, and it’s been 42 days since we have had rainfall over 1” (or a good soaking rain). Without any widespread rain in the forecast, the drought issues look to persist through next week.
Enjoy the cooler temperatures this weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.