Another day of October heat, another record high broken

The Drought Monitor shows the “moderate drought” has expanded across the Carolinas, and a few counties in the WBTV viewing area are now under a “severe drought”, which includes Gaston County, NC, and York and Chester Counties in SC. It’s been 21 days since the last measurable rain in Charlotte, and it’s been 42 days since we have had rainfall over 1” (or a good soaking rain). Without any widespread rain in the forecast, the drought issues look to persist through next week.