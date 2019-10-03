17-year-old accused of stabbing 13-year-old on walking trail in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of stabbing a 13-year-old on a walking trail in Union County in September.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the Weddington Chase subdivision of Waxhaw around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 12.
The victim reported that he was jogging along the trail when an unknown male approached him from behind and stabbed him in the upper back area. Authorities say the suspect reportedly fled on foot while the victim ran to a neighbor’s home to seek medical attention. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he stayed for several days.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested 17-year-old Rider Gage Walther on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
Detectives and deputies say they spent countless hours following leads, interviewing witnesses, canvassing the neighborhood and examining surveillance videos to ensure that all viable leads have been pursued.
Walther faces additional charges for injury to real property and injury to personal property in connection with graffiti markings discovered at several locations, including the running trail in Weddington Chase, Marvin Ridge High School and other locations. The property damage incidents occurred over the last few months.
