Woman spots child alone in the road, takes him to work with her

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman who spotted a four-year-old boy alone on a city street picked the child up and took him to work with her, according to police.
The incident happened at approximately 1:00 pm on Wednesday.
According to the report, the woman was returning to work at the VA Medical Center when she saw a four-year-old boy alone in the road at the intersection of Milford Hills Road and Brenner Avenue. The woman took the child to work, then met with police to tell them that she had found the boy.
Within minutes the mother of the child appeared. The mother told police that the child was being watched by his grandfather, and that when the grandfather left the room to go to the bathroom, the child went outside of the house.
The child was returned to the family and was not injured. DSS has been notified.
Police said on Thursday that anyone finding a lost child should call police immediately and wait at the location for them to arrive. They say it is never a good idea to pick up someone else’s child and leave the area.
