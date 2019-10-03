Teen charged with two armed robberies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a teen with two September armed robberies in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 17-year-old Keyschonn Donte Figgs with his involvement in two separate robberies.
Police say a victim was approached on English Hills Drive by an unknown suspect on Sept. 22 at 11:05 p.m.,Police say the suspect showed a gun and demanded cash from the victim. The victim told the suspect he didn’t have any money, but the suspect demanded the victim to drive to the nearest ATM and withdraw money. The victim did as told and drove the suspect back to the apartment complex. The suspect got out of the car and fled the scene on foot. Officers was unable to locate him at the time.
The next day, Police say another victim was approached on English Hills Drive by an unknown suspect on Sept. 23 at 9:37 p.m. The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded property. The suspect got what he wanted and fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate him at the time.
Through continued investigation, officers say Figgs was identified as the suspect in both cases. Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest, and Figgs was found and arrested without incident Wednesday.
Figgs was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree kidnapping. He has since been released.
Police say Figgs has a previous charge of common law robbery in 2018, which that charge was dismissed in 2019. In both cases, the victims were Hispanics and were approached from behind while walking to their apartments. However, both victims complied and were not physically harmed.
This is an ongoing and active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
