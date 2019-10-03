Teen charged with two armed robberies in Charlotte

Police say a victim was approached on English Hills Drive by an unknown suspect on Sept. 22 at 11:05 p.m.,Police say the suspect showed a gun and demanded cash from the victim. The victim told the suspect he didn’t have any money, but the suspect demanded the victim to drive to the nearest ATM and withdraw money. The victim did as told and drove the suspect back to the apartment complex. The suspect got out of the car and fled the scene on foot. Officers was unable to locate him at the time.