Silver Alert issued for missing endangered N.C. woman

PINEHURST, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for an endangered woman missing from Moore County.
Corrine Ruth Silva, 56, was last seen on Wilshire Lane in Pinehurst. Officials say she is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Silva is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall and 144 lbs. She has gray, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Silva or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Pinehurst Police Department at 910-295-3141.
