S.C. man arrested after reportedly leaving four young children home alone

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Fort Mill man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly left four young children alone in a home with marijuana sitting out in clear view.
The investigation began when officers got a call from a relative stating 25-year-old Lamont D. Robinson left his children - between the ages of 1 and 5 - alone with no adult supervision at a home on Forest Ridge Drive.
When officers went to the home and found the children alone, they also say they found seven grams of marijuana “within plain view” in the kitchen. While police were at the scene, Robinson returned home and told them he left the children while he went to pick up his wife from the hospital.
Robinson was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of child neglect. He was taken to the York County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.
The children were placed in the custody of the family member who made the original call.
No further information has been released.
