Salisbury man jailed for 14 months before murder charges dropped calls for resignation of DA, investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Witt Alexander, Jr., charged with murder and jailed for fourteen months before the charges were dropped, is calling on the Rowan County District Attorney to resign, and asking for an investigation of his case.
Witt Darnell Alexander, Jr., was charged with murder in the June 2018 death of Mariah Turner and her unborn child. When Alexander was arrested, investigators said he forced his way inside Turner’s home on North Long Street and fired several shots when they tried to close the door on him.
According to investigators, Turner and Alexander did not know each other.
Recently, more than a year after Alexander’s arrest, the murder charges against him were dropped. According to his attorney, surveillance video had surfaced that shows Alexander at the Epicentre in uptown Charlotte at the time of Turner’s death.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the homicide of Mariah Turner.
“With this being an ongoing investigation, and Witt Alexander still being a potential suspect, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is unable to comment further on the case at this time,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said.
On Thursday Alexander addressed reporters on the steps of the Rowan County Courthouse. He says his life will never be the same after having to spend more than a year in jail. He says he was beaten and “treated like a dog.”
“I told them that I was innocent and that I was going to beat my charge, and they sent me to prison anyway,” Alexander said. “It’s supposed to innocent until proven guilty, but now it’s just like everybody guilty and you gotta prove yourself innocent.”
Alexander was also represented by John Barnette, founder of True Healing Under God (T.H.U.G.) Ministries.
“As you see, this has affected the entire family, the ripple effect,” Barnette said. “No, it’s not about the money...he’s free, I’m concerned about the climate that allowed him to get into prison."
Barnette said that a Charlotte law firm has been hired to represent Alexander. He also said that he is planning a “justice rally” at a later date in Salisbury.
