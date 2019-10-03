Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welcomes new student ambassadors

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named seven outstanding students as official student ambassadors for the 2019-2020 term. The student leaders were recognized and welcomed by the College at a recent Board of Trustees meeting.
The new ambassadors are:
· Claire Allen, Associate in Arts
· Stephen Blankenship, Associate in Applied Science, Information Technology
· Autumn Goodwin, Associate in General Education – Prehealth
· Isaac Mayle, Associate in Science, Engineering
· Grace Peters, Associate in Applied Science, Welding
· Sophia Pimentel, Associate in Science
· Xu “Lilly” Shuying, Associate in Science
“I am very proud of our Rowan-Cabarrus student ambassador program and am excited to welcome this new group of leaders,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We believe that developing our students into community leaders and responsible, active citizens is part of our job at the College. Their experience as ambassadors will equip them to be engaged, effective leaders in their careers and communities.”
Student ambassadors reach out to prospective students, conduct campus tours, participate in and help promote various college events, and assist with the successful transition of new students to the campus. The College began the student ambassador program in 2010. Sponsored by the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation, the leadership program provides scholarships to the student participants, as well as offers robust leadership development opportunities.
“These top students act as liaisons between the College and prospective students, their families, guests, alumni, business partners and others,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Director of Student Life and Leadership Barb Meidl. “This leadership opportunity enables this prestigious team of students to develop and expand a wide range of skills that will benefit them well beyond their time here at Rowan-Cabarrus, including public speaking, networking and communication and interpersonal skills.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.