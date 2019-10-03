Public input meeting set for Poplar Tent Road construction

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold an open house and public meeting for the proposed widening improvements to Poplar Tent Road from Gable Oaks to George Liles Parkway, as well as improvements to the Poplar Tent/Liles intersection.
The meeting is set for Monday, October 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Concord Fire Station #9, 1020 Ivey Cline Rd.
At the meeting there will be maps of the proposed plans as well as project team members who will be available to answer questions and receive feedback regarding the improvements.
Participants are encouraged to drop in at any time during the meeting hours. There will be no formal presentation.
For more information, visit www.publicinput.com/PoplarTentRoad-Concord .
